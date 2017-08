July 26 (Reuters) - Oncolytics Biotech Inc

* Oncolytics biotech® to present reolysin® safety data in combination with chemotherapy at esmo 2017 congress

* Oncolytics biotech inc - has been granted an end-of-phase 2 meeting with united states food and drug administration (fda), taking place in august 2017.

* Oncolytics biotech inc - company expects to announce outcome of meeting with fda in q4 of 2017. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: