May 29 (Reuters) - Oncolytics Biotech Inc:

* ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH® PRESENTS CLINICAL PROOF-OF-CONCEPT DATA IN MULTIPLE MYELOMA AT THE ASCO VIRTUAL ANNUAL MEETING

* ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH INC - COMBINATION THERAPY WITH PELAREOREP ACTIVATES A PROFOUND INFLAMMATORY RESPONSE

* ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH - 50% OVERALL RESPONSE RATE, 83% CLINICAL BENEFIT RATE IN PATIENTS WHO FAILED CARFILZOMIB