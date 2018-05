May 11 (Reuters) - Oncolytics Biotech Inc:

* ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH® REPORTS 2018 FIRST QUARTER RESULTS

* ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH INC - QTRLY BASIC AND DILUTED LOSS PER COMMON SHARE $0.03

* ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH INC - AT MARCH 31, 2018, CO REPORTED $7.7 MILLION IN CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS

* ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH INC - ALL DOLLAR AMOUNTS ARE CANADIAN

* ONCOLYTICS - ADVANCED PLANS TO RELIST CO'S SHARES ON NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET EXCHANGE, CONTINUES TO EVALUATE TIMING OF THIS ACTION