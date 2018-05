May 22 (Reuters) - Oncolytics Biotech Inc:

* ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH® HAS APPLIED TO LIST ITS COMMON SHARES ON NASDAQ AND ANNOUNCES SHARE CONSOLIDATION

* ONCOLYTICS BIOTECH - BOARD DETERMINED SHARE CONSOLIDATION TO BE DONE ON BASIS OF 1 NEW SHARE FOR EVERY 9.5 CURRENTLY OUTSTANDING SHARES