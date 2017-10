Sept 19 (Reuters) - OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc-

* OncoMed chairman and CEO, Paul Hastings, to take medical leave of absence

* OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍Hastings will continue to be chief executive officer and chairman of board of directors during his leave of absence​

* OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc - ‍ in Hastings' absence, co will be led by company's senior management team including creation of an office of president​