BRIEF-OncoMed Estimates 2018 Operating Cash Burn To Be Less Than $55 Mln

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Oncomed Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ONCOMED PROVIDES 2018 OUTLOOK AND 2017 YEAR-END CASH BALANCE AND ANNOUNCES AN UPDATE ON THE ROSMANTUZUMAB PROGRAM

* ONCOMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC - YEAR-END 2017 CASH BALANCE OF $103.1 MILLION

* ONCOMED PHARMACEUTICALS INC - ‍PRESENTATION OF CLINICAL DATA ON PHASE 1 PROGRAMS EXPECTED IN 2018​

* ONCOMED PHARMACEUTICALS - CURRENT CASH ESTIMATED TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH AT LEAST Q3 2019

* ONCOMED - ESTIMATES 2018 OPERATING CASH BURN TO BE LESS THAN $55 MILLION, BEFORE CONSIDERING POTENTIAL MILESTONES/OPT-INS

* ONCOMED - ‍TO INITIATE PHASE 1B PORTION OF ITS ANTI-TIGIT TRIAL TO STUDY ANTI-TIGIT IN COMBINATION WITH ANTI-PD1 IN FIRST HALF OF 2018​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: