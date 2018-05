May 8 (Reuters) - OncoMed Pharmaceuticals Inc:

* ONCOMED ANNOUNCES FIRST QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS AND OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

* Q1 REVENUE $7.8 MILLION VERSUS $6.2 MILLION

* CURRENT CASH IS ESTIMATED TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND OPERATIONS THROUGH AT LEAST Q3 OF 2019

* ONCOMED PHARMACEUTICALS - ESTIMATES 2018 OPERATING CASH BURN TO BE APPROXIMATELY $55 MILLION, BEFORE CONSIDERING POTENTIAL MILESTONE OR OPT-IN PAYMENTS