April 19 (Reuters) - Onconova Therapeutics Inc:

* ONCONOVA PRESENTS DATA ON DUAL INHIBITOR OF CDK4/6 + ARK5 AT AMERICAN ASSOCIATION FOR CANCER RESEARCH 2018 ANNUAL MEETING

* ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS INC - RECEIVES PRODUCTIVE PRE-IND GUIDANCE FROM FDA REGARDING FIRST-IN-CLASS COMPOUND ON 123300

* ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS INC - DEVELOPMENT PROGRAM IS IN COLLABORATION WITH HANX BIOPHARMACEUTICALS