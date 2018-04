April 23 (Reuters) - Onconova Therapeutics Inc:

* ONCONOVA SAYS AS OF APRIL 13, 2018, CO WAS NOT ABLE TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE WITH CONTINUED LISTING REQUIREMENTS OF NASDAQ CAPITAL MARKET - SEC FILING

* ONCONOVA - ON APRIL 23, RECEIVED LETTER FROM NASDAQ HEARINGS PANEL STATING PANEL HAS GRANTED CO AN EXTENSION TO MAY 14, 2018 TO REGAIN COMPLIANCE Source text: (bit.ly/2Fbcdu8) Further company coverage: