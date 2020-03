March 24 (Reuters) - Onconova Therapeutics Inc:

* ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES COMPLETION OF ENROLLMENT OF PHASE 3 INSPIRE TRIAL, PROVIDES A CORPORATE UPDATE, AND REPORTS 2019 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS- ANTICIPATE REPORTING TOPLINE SURVIVAL DATA IN SECOND HALF OF 2020 AND PRESENTING RESULTS AT A MEDICAL MEETING LATER THIS YEAR