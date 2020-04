April 24 (Reuters) - Onconova Therapeutics Inc:

* ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS INC FILES FOR MIXED SHELF OF UP TO $150 MILLION – SEC FILING

* ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS INC - IN ADDITION, SELLING STOCKHOLDERS MAY OFFER AND SELL UP TO AGGREGATE OF 113 SHARES OF COMMON STOCK FROM TIME TO TIME Source text: [bit.ly/3aHGQrf] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)