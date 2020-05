BRIEF-Onconova Therapeutics Reports Quarterly Loss Per Share Of $0.03

May 14 (Reuters) - Onconova Therapeutics Inc:

* ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS PROVIDES CORPORATE UPDATE AND REPORTS FIRST QUARTER 2020 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS INC - PIVOTAL SURVIVAL DATA FROM INSPIRE TRIAL EXPECTED IN 2H 2020

* ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS - TYPE C MEETING TO BE REQUESTED IN 2Q 2020 FOR A RANDOMIZED PHASE 2/3 STUDY OF COMBINATION OF ORAL RIGOSERTIB PLUS AZACITIDINE

* ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS INC - CASH AND CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF MARCH 31, 2020, TOTALED $31.0 MILLION, COMPARED TO $22.7 MILLION AS OF DECEMBER 31, 2019

* ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS - CONTINUES TO EXPECT CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AS OF MAR 31 TO BE SUFFICIENT TO FUND ONGOING TRIALS, OPERATIONS INTO Q3 2021

* ONCONOVA THERAPEUTICS INC - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $0.03