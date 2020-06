June 30 (Reuters) - Oncopeptides AB:

* BOARD OF DIRECTORS HAS APPOINTED MARTY J DUVALL AS CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER

* MARTY J DUVALL REPLACES JAKOB LINDBERG WHO HAS BEEN CEO SINCE RESTART OF COMPANY IN 2011

* THESE LEADERSHIP CHANGES WILL BE EFFECTIVE AS OF 1 JULY 2020