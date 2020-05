BRIEF-Oncopeptides aims to raise 1.2 bln SEK in share issue

May 5 (Reuters) - Oncopeptides AB:

* ONCOPEPTIDES INTENDS TO CARRY OUT A DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE

* ONCOPEPTIDES AB SAYS IT IS INTENDED THAT APPROXIMATELY SEK 1,180 MILLION (USD 120 MILLION) IN GROSS PROCEEDS WILL BE RAISED

* ONCOPEPTIDES SAYS EXPECTS TO BE FULLY FUNDED THROUGH Q2 2021, BOTH IN A BASE SCENARIO WHERE ONCOPEPTIDES GENERATES NO SALES FIRST HALF OF 2021 FOLLOWING COMMERCIAL LAUNCH OF MELFLUFEN IN THE US, AND IN A SCENARIO WHERE LEAD CANDIDATE DOES NOT OBTAIN FDA APPROVAL