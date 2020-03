BRIEF-Oncopeptides Announces 26% Overall Response Rate Of Melflufen From Pivotal Horizon Study

March 26 (Reuters) - Oncopeptides AB:

* ONCOPEPTIDES ANNOUNCES 26% OVERALL RESPONSE RATE OF MELFLUFEN IN TRIPLE-CLASS REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA PATIENTS FROM THE PIVOTAL HORIZON STUDY

* RESULTS WILL FORM BASIS FOR UPCOMING NDA FOR ACCELERATED APPROVAL IN US

* HORIZON RESULTS SHOW A GOOD EFFICACY AND SAFETY PROFILE FOR MELFLUFEN IN DIFFICULT TO TREAT RRMM PATIENTS.

* DATA REINFORCE ONCOPEPTIDES' VIEW THAT MELFLUFEN COULD PLAY AN IMPORTANT ROLE IN TREATMENT OF PATIENTS WITH RRMM