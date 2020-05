BRIEF-Oncopeptides Announces New Clinical And Preclinical Melflufen Data

May 14 (Reuters) - Oncopeptides AB:

* ONCOPEPTIDES ANNOUNCES NEW CLINICAL AND PRECLINICAL MELFLUFEN DATA AT THE UPCOMING EUROPEAN HEMATOLOGY ASSOCIATION MEETING

* PRIMARY READ-OUT OF HORIZON-DATA REPRESENTS AN IMPORTANT MILESTONE FOR ONCOPEPTIDES

DATA FROM PIVOTAL PHASE 2 STUDY HORIZON, AND ADDITIONAL CLINICAL AND PRECLINICAL DATA THAT FURTHER EVALUATE THERAPEUTIC PEPTIDE-DRUG CONJUGATE PLATFORM, HAVE BEEN ACCEPTED BY EUROPEAN HEMATOLOGY ASSOCIATION