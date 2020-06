BRIEF-Oncopeptides: Positive Results From Full Data Set Of Phase 2 HORIZON Trial In Triple-Class Refractory Multiple Myeloma Patients

June 15 (Reuters) - Oncopeptides AB:

* ONCOPEPTIDES REPORTS POSITIVE RESULTS FROM FULL DATA SET OF PHASE 2 HORIZON TRIAL IN TRIPLE-CLASS REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA PATIENTS

* RESULTS SUPPORT NDA SUBMISSION TO US FOOD AND DRUG ADMINISTRATION, FDA, FOR ACCELERATED APPROVAL OF MELFLUFEN

* COMPANY IS ON TRACK TO SUBMIT APPLICATION TO FDA BY END OF Q2, 2020

* RESULTS ARE CONSISTENT WITH PREVIOUSLY REPORTED DATA, WHILE NO NEW SAFETY CONCERNS WERE IDENTIFIED