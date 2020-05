May 15 (Reuters) - Oncopeptides AB:

* ONCOPEPTIDES PRESENTS PRE-CLINICAL MELFLUFEN DATA AT THE AACR ANNUAL MEETING 2020 THAT FURTHER VALIDATES THE TECHNICAL PLATFORM, PDC

* MELFLUFEN SHOWS HIGH EFFICACY AND SELECTIVITY IN BREAST CANCER CELLS COMPARED TO THEIR NORMAL DERIVED ISOGENIC COUNTERPARTS Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)