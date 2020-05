May 6 (Reuters) - Oncopeptides AB:

* ONCOPEPTIDES HAS COMPLETED A DIRECTED SHARE ISSUE RAISING APPROXIMATELY SEK 1,414 MILLION (USD 144 M)

