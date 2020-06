June 30 (Reuters) - Oncopeptides AB:

* ONCOPEPTIDES SUBMITS A NEW DRUG APPLICATION TO THE FDA FOR ACCELERATED APPROVAL OF MELFLUFEN IN TRIPLE-CLASS REFRACTORY MULTIPLE MYELOMA PATIENTS

* FOLLOWING SUBMISSION TO FDA ONCOPEPTIDES WILL INITIATE AN EXPANDED ACCESS PROGRAM (EAP) IN U.S. TO ENABLE MELFLUFEN TREATMENT FOR PATIENTS WITH A SIGNIFICANT UNMET MEDICAL NEED Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)