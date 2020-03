BRIEF-Oncopeptides Updates On Coronavirus Impact On Melflufen Clinical Program

March 20 (Reuters) - Oncopeptides AB:

* ONCOPEPTIDES PROVIDES UPDATE REGARDING COVID-19 IMPACT ON THE MELFLUFEN CLINICAL PROGRAM

* PIVOTAL PHASE 2 HORIZON STUDY WILL NOT BE AFFECTED AND FDA SUBMISSION PLANS ARE ON TRACK FOR A FILING LATE Q2.

* PHASE 3 OCEAN STUDY WITH 423 OUT OF 450 PLANNED PATIENTS ENROLLED WILL REMAIN OPEN FOR PATIENT ENROLMENT

* TOPLINE RESULTS ARE EXPECTED TO BE ONLY SLIGHTLY DELAYED.

* RECRUITMENT FOR OTHER ONGOING CLINICAL STUDIES WILL BE PUT ON TEMPORARY PAUSE FOR PATIENT SAFETY REASONS

* INITIATION OF NEW STUDIES INCLUDING LIGHTHOUSE IS EXPECTED TO BE DELAYED.

* BRIDGE STUDY HAS PUT RECRUITMENT ON TEMPORARY PAUSE.

* AL AMYLOIDOSIS STUDY HAS PUT RECRUITMENT ON TEMPORARY PAUSE.

* NO NEW STUDIES WILL BE INITIATED DURING THIS PERIOD Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Gdansk Newsroom)