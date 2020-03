March 24 (Reuters) - Quest Pharmatech Inc:

* ONCOQUEST ANNOUNCES PUBLICATION OF TWO REPORTS RELATED TO OREGOVOMAB PHASE 2 CLINICAL TRIAL, THE COMPANY’S LEAD INVESTIGATIONAL DRUG IN FRONTLINE OVARIAN CANCER

* QUEST PHARMATECH INC - CURRENTLY PLANNING TO LAUNCH A PHASE 3 TRIAL IN Q2 2020. Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: