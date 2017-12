Dec 14 (Reuters) - Oncosec Medical Inc:

* ONCOSEC ANNOUNCES DOSING OF FIRST PATIENT IN REGISTRATION-DIRECTED PHASE 2B CLINICAL TRIAL, PISCES/KEYNOTE-695, OF IMMUNOPULSE® IL-12 IN COMBINATION WITH PEMBROLIZUMAB Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)