March 9 (Reuters) - OncoSec Medical Inc:

* ONCOSEC ANNOUNCES THAT THE CLASS ACTION AND RELATED LITIGATION BROUGHT BY ALPHA HOLDINGS HAVE BEEN DISMISSED BY NEVADA STATE COURT WITH PREJUDICE

* ONCOSEC MEDICAL - SINCE ALPHA'S CASES WERE DISMISSED WITH PREJUDICE, THEY CANNOT BE RELITIGATED AND ONCOSEC HAS NO LIABILITY TO ALPHA