April 6 (Reuters) - OncoSec Medical Inc:

* ONCOSEC COLLABORATES WITH PROVIDENCE CANCER INSTITUTE TO CONDUCT FIRST-IN-HUMAN TRIAL OF ONCOSEC’S CORVAX12, AN INVESTIGATIONAL VACCINE TO PREVENT COVID-19, COMBINING AN ENHANCED “SPIKE” DNA SEQUENCE AND TAVO™

* ONCOSEC MEDICAL INC - PROVIDENCE SUBMITS INVESTIGATOR INITIATED IND WITH CORVAX12 FOR A PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL