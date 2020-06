June 9 (Reuters) - OncoSec Medical Inc:

* ONCOSEC EXPANDS KEYNOTE-890 TRIAL INTO FIRST-LINE METASTATIC TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER (MTNBC) WITH TAVO™ AND KEYTRUDA® PLUS CHEMOTHERAPY

* ONCOSEC MEDICAL - COHORT 2 WILL BE ADDED AS A SECOND ARM TO ONGOING KEYNOTE-890 STUDY

* ONCOSEC MEDICAL - SHOULD POSITIVE RESULTS FROM KEYNOTE 890 COHORT 2 BE OBSERVED, CO PLANS TO EXPAND IT & UTILIZE RESULTS TO SEEK ACCELERATED APPROVAL