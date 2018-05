May 4 (Reuters) - OncoSec Medical Inc:

* ONCOSEC MEDICAL INC - BOARD DETERMINED TO CONSOLIDATE ROLES OF CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND PRESIDENT

* ONCOSEC MEDICAL INC - PUNIT DHILLON WILL NO LONGER SERVE AS PRESIDENT OF COMPANY, BUT WILL REMAIN AS A MEMBER OF BOARD OF DIRECTORS

* ONCOSEC MEDICAL INC - DANIEL CONNOR TO SERVE AS BOTH CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER AND PRESIDENT - SEC FILING