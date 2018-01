Jan 3 (Reuters) - Oncosec Medical Inc:

* ONCOSEC PROVIDES 2018 BUSINESS OUTLOOK

* ONCOSEC MEDICAL INC - PLAN TO CONDUCT A SECOND CLINICAL TRIAL IN TRIPLE NEGATIVE BREAST CANCER IN 2018​

* ONCOSEC MEDICAL -‍PLAN TO CONDUCT 2 INVESTIGATOR SPONSORED TRIALS IN SQUAMOUS CELL CARCINOMA OF HEAD, NECK AND IN MELANOMA NEOADJUVANT SETTING IN 2018​

* ONCOSEC MEDICAL INC - PREPARE TO COMMERCIALLY LAUNCH IMMUOPULSE IL-12 IN U.S. IN 2018 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: