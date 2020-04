BRIEF-Oncternal Discloses Additional Interim Data From Open-Label, First-In-Human, Multicenter Phase 1 Clinical Trial Evaluating Tk216

April 2 (Reuters) - Oncternal Therapeutics Inc:

* ONCTERNAL THERAPEUTICS IC - DISCLOSED ADDITIONAL INTERIM DATA FROM OPEN-LABEL, FIRST-IN-HUMAN, MULTICENTER PHASE 1 CLINICAL TRIAL EVALUATING TK216

* ONCTERNAL THERAPEUTICS - AS OF MARCH 26, 2020, SEVEN PATIENTS TREATED AT RECOMMENDED PHASE 2 DOSE OF TK216 WERE EVALUABLE FOR CLINICAL RESPONSES

* ONCTERNAL THERAPEUTICS - TWO OF THE SEVEN PATIENTS (28.5%) HAD ACHIEVED PARTIAL RESPONSES (PR) WITH SUBSTANTIAL TUMOR REGRESSION

* ONCTERNAL THERAPEUTICS - TWO PATIENTS HAD STABLE DISEASE AND THREE HAD PROGRESSIVE DISEASE Source text: [bit.ly/2UChztw] Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)