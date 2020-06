BRIEF-Oncternal Therapeutics Announces Increased Focus Of Antibody Program On Mantle Cell Lymphoma

June 30 (Reuters) - Oncternal Therapeutics Inc:

* ONCTERNAL THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES INCREASED FOCUS OF THE CIRMTUZUMAB ROR1 ANTIBODY PROGRAM ON MANTLE CELL LYMPHOMA

* ONCTERNAL THERAPEUTICS INC - MEETING REQUESTED WITH FDA TO DISCUSS REGISTRATION PATHWAY FOR CIRMTUZUMAB FOR PATIENTS WITH MCL

* ONCTERNAL THERAPEUTICS INC - INCREASING PLANNED ENROLLMENT OF PATIENTS WITH MCL IN ONGOING CIRLL PHASE 1/2 CLINICAL TRIAL OF CIRMTUZUMAB WITH IBRUTINIB

* ONCTERNAL THERAPEUTICS INC - PLANS TO FURTHER EXPLORE CLINICAL COMBINATION STRATEGIES FOR CIRMTUZUMAB FOR PATIENTS WITH HEMATOLOGIC MALIGNANCIES