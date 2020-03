BRIEF-Oncternal Therapeutics Announces Interim Clinical Data Update

March 11 (Reuters) - Oncternal Therapeutics Inc:

* ONCTERNAL THERAPEUTICS ANNOUNCES INTERIM CLINICAL DATA UPDATE, INCLUDING 50% COMPLETE RESPONSE RATE, FOR CIRMTUZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IBRUTINIB IN PATIENTS WITH MANTLE CELL LYMPHOMA

* ONCTERNAL THERAPEUTICS INC - COMBINATION OF CIRMTUZUMAB PLUS IBRUTINIB HAS BEEN WELL TOLERATED

* ONCTERNAL THERAPEUTICS- THERE WERE NO DOSE-LIMITING TOXICITIES, NO DISCONTINUATIONS AND NO SERIOUS ADVERSE EVENTS ATTRIBUTED TO CIRMTUZUMAB ALONE Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: