March 12 (Reuters) - On Deck Capital Inc:

* ONDECK ANNOUNCES CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER TRANSITION

* ON DECK CAPITAL INC - KEN BRAUSE TO BE APPOINTED CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

* ON DECK CAPITAL - MOST RECENTLY, BRAUSE SERVED AS EVP AND TREASURER OF CIT GROUP AND CIT BANK