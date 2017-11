BRIEF-Ondeck reports Q3 gaap loss per share $0.06

Nov 6 (Reuters) - On Deck Capital Inc

* Ondeck reports third quarter 2017 financial results

* Q3 revenue rose 1 percent to $32.8 million

* Q3 revenue view $84.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.02 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* On Deck Capital Inc - ‍remain on track to achieve GAAP profitability in Q4 and look forward to profitable growth in 2018​

* On Deck Capital Inc sees ‍ full year 2017 gross revenue between $342 million and $352 million​

* On Deck Capital Inc sees ‍full year adjusted EBITDA between $5 million and $15 million​

* FY2017 revenue view $348.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Bangalore.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com)