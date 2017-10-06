FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-One Gas- Entered $700 mln revolving unsecured credit facility
October 6, 2017 / 8:47 PM / 14 days ago

BRIEF-One Gas- Entered $700 mln revolving unsecured credit facility

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 6 (Reuters) - One Gas Inc

* One Gas says ‍on Oct 5, co entered into an amended and restated credit agreement​ - SEC filing

* One Gas Inc - ‍credit agreement will be $700 million revolving unsecured credit facility

* One Gas Inc - ‍credit agreement matures on October 5, 2022​

* One Gas Inc - ‍will be able extend maturity date, subject to lenders’ consent, by one year up to two times​

* One Gas Inc - will be able to request an increase in commitments of up to an additional $500 million upon satisfaction of customary conditions​ Source: (bit.ly/2xmB7Iy) Further company coverage:

