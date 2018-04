April 30 (Reuters) - ONE Gas Inc:

* ONE GAS ANNOUNCES FIRST-QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $1.72

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $1.47 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ONE GAS AFFIRMED ITS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* CAPITAL EXPENDITURES ARE EXPECTED TO BE $375 MILLION IN 2018

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $3.11 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $638.5 MILLION VERSUS $550.4 MILLION Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (Reuters.Briefs@thomsonreuters.com)