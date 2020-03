One Group Hospitality Inc:

* THE ONE GROUP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 RESULTS

* Q4 GAAP EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.66

* Q4 REVENUE $52.2 MILLION VERSUS REFINITIV IBES ESTIMATE OF $51.5 MILLION

* Q4 EARNINGS PER SHARE ESTIMATE $0.13 — REFINITIV IBES DATA

* SUSPENDED GUIDANCE FOR 2020 DUE TO NEGATIVE EFFECT COVID-19 IS HAVING ON CO'S OPERATIONS AND FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE