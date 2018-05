May 15 (Reuters) - One Group Hospitality Inc:

* SEES FOR 2018 COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH OF ABOUT 2% TO 3%

* SEES FOR 2018 ADJUSTED EBITDA BETWEEN $9 MILLION AND $10 MILLION

* SEES FOR 2018: TOTAL CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $3 MILLION

* REITERATING LONG-TERM GROWTH TARGETS FOR COMPARABLE SALES GROWTH