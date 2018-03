March 28 (Reuters) - One Group Hospitality Inc:

* THE ONE GROUP REPORTS FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2017 RESULTS

* Q4 GAAP LOSS PER SHARE $0.01

* TOTAL GAAP REVENUE INCREASED 6.1% TO $21.7 MILLION IN Q4 OF 2017

* QTRLY COMPARABLE SALES FROM OWNED STK UNITS INCREASED 5.8%, WHILE COMPARABLE SALES FROM BOTH OWNED AND MANAGED STK UNITS INCREASED 6.0%

* ONE GROUP HOSPITALITY - INCLUSIVE OF DIMITRIOS ANGELIS' APPOINTMENT, BOARD NOW CONSISTS OF SIX DIRECTORS