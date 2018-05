May 9 (Reuters) - One Horizon Group Inc:

* ONE HORIZON GROUP ANNOUNCES AGREEMENT TO ACQUIRE GAMING SOFTWARE COMPANY BANANA WHALE STUDIOS

* ONE HORIZON GROUP INC - ANTICIPATE THAT THIS ACQUISITION WILL BE ACCRETIVE IN 2018

* ONE HORIZON GROUP INC - CO WILL TRANSFER INTELLECTUAL PROPERTY AND SECURE MESSAGING BUSINESS TO BANANA WHALE STUDIOS