April 3 (Reuters) - One Horizon Group Inc:

* ONE HORIZON GROUP REPORTS FULL YEAR 2017 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2018 ANTICIPATED TOTAL REVENUE OF $6.7 MILLION

* FOR YEAR ENDED DEC 31, 2018 TOTAL ANTICIPATED OPERATING PROFIT BEFORE GROUP COSTS AND AMORTIZATION OF $3.7 MILLION