Jan 17 (Reuters) - One Madison Corp:

* ONE MADISON CORP. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF $300,000,000 INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING

* ONE MADISON CORP- ANNOUNCED PRICING OF ITS INITIAL PUBLIC OFFERING OF 30 MILLION UNITS AT A PRICE OF $10.00 PER UNIT​