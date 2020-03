March 18 (Reuters) - 1Life Healthcare Inc:

* ONE MEDICAL ANNOUNCES RESULTS FOR FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 33 PERCENT TO $77.4 MILLION

* 1LIFE HEALTHCARE - ANNOUNCES PLAN TO EXPAND INTO AUSTIN

* 1LIFE HEALTHCARE - SEES Q1 TOTAL NET REVENUE BETWEEN $74.0 MILLION AND $77.0 MILLION

* 1LIFE HEALTHCARE - SEES FY ENDING MEMBERSHIP COUNT BETWEEN 495 THOUSAND TO 510 THOUSAND.

* 1LIFE HEALTHCARE - QTRLY LOSS PER SHARE $1.03