Jan 23 (Reuters) - Xunlei Ltd:

* THE ONECOIN COMPANY SAYS REPORTS OF “EXPOSED CRIMINAL GROUP” ENGAGED IN MONEY LAUNDERING USING ONECOIN CRYPTOCURRENCY ARE UNTRUE

* ‍ONECOIN SAYS HAS NEVER BEEN INVOLVED IN CRIMINAL OR ILLEGAL ACTIVITIES IN ANY COUNTRY OR TERRITORY OF OPERATIONS, INCLUDING IN REPUBLIC OF BULGARIA​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: