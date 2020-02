Feb 18 (Reuters) - OneConnect Financial Technology Co Ltd :

* ONECONNECT ANNOUNCES FOURTH QUARTER AND FULL YEAR 2019 UNAUDITED FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q4 REVENUE ROSE 51.3 PERCENT TO RMB 773 MILLION

* ONECONNECT FINANCIAL TECHNOLOGY - FULL IMPLICATIONS FROM CORONAVIRUS ON RESULTS ARE UNCERTAIN AT THIS POINT Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: