Dec 14 (Reuters) - Onemain Holdings Inc:

* ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES PRICING OF SECONDARY OFFERING OF COMMON STOCK BY AN AFFILIATE OF FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC

* ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC - PRICING OF PUBLIC OFFERING OF 7.5 MILLION SHARES OF COMMON STOCK BY SPRINGLEAF FINANCIAL HOLDINGS, LLC Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: