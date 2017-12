Dec 5 (Reuters) - Onemain Holdings Inc:

* ONEMAIN HOLDINGS, INC. ANNOUNCES PROPOSED SENIOR NOTES OFFERING

* ONEMAIN HOLDINGS - UNIT IS PROPOSING TO OFFER UP TO $500 MILLION OF SENIOR NOTES DUE 2023

* ONEMAIN HOLDINGS INC - UNIT MAY USE NET PROCEEDS FROM OFFERING FOR DEBT REPURCHASES AND REPAYMENTS