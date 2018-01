BRIEF-Oneok Announces Plans To Increase Natural Gas Liquids Takeaway Capacity Out Of The Rocky Mountain Region

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Oneok Inc:

* ONEOK ANNOUNCES PLANS TO INCREASE NATURAL GAS LIQUIDS TAKEAWAY CAPACITY OUT OF THE ROCKY MOUNTAIN REGION

* ONEOK - TO INVEST ABOUT $1.4 BILLION TO BUILD NEW PIPELINE TO TRANSPORT NGLS FROM ROCKY MOUNTAIN REGION TO CO‘S MID-CONTINENT NGL FACILITIES

* ONEOK - ELK CREEK PIPELINE WILL HAVE CAPABILITY TO BE EXPANDED TO 400,000 BPD WITH ADDITIONAL PUMP FACILITIES

* ONEOK - EXPECTS TO FINANCE ELK CREEK PIPELINE WITH NEW EQUITY, CASH FROM OPERATIONS IN EXCESS OF DIVIDENDS, BORROWINGS

* ONEOK - EXPECTS TO FINANCE ADDITIONAL CAPITAL-GROWTH PROJECTS IN 2018, WELL INTO 2019 WITH CASH FROM OPERATIONS, BORROWINGS