July 19 (Reuters) - Oneok Inc

* Oneok inc - On July 19, 2017 Oneok, Inc entered into an equity distribution agreement - SEC filing

* Oneok Inc - company may issue and sell shares of company's common stock, par value $0.01 per share having an aggregate offering price of up to $1 billion

* Oneok Inc - company intends to use net proceeds from any sales pursuant to agreement