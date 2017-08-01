FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Oneok qtrly earnings per share $ 0.33
Sections
Featured
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
China
Fake paperwork, poor parts hinder China's aerospace boom
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Economy
As the quartet breaks up, central banking leadership flux looms
Firefighters gaining edge
California Wildfires
Firefighters gaining edge
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
August 1, 2017 / 8:56 PM / 2 months ago

BRIEF-Oneok qtrly earnings per share $ 0.33

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Aug 1 (Reuters) - Oneok Inc

* Oneok announces second-quarter 2017 financial results

* Oneok Inc says financial guidance updated to reflect merger transaction

* Qtrly earnings per share $ 0.33

* Oneok Inc - Oneok’s full-year 2017 net income is expected to be in range of $635 million to $795 million

* Oneok Inc - 2017 growth capital expenditures are expected to range from $450 million to $550 million

* Oneok Inc - 2017 maintenance capital expenditures are expected to range from $130 million to $150 million

* Q2 earnings per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Oneok Inc - ‍natural gas gathering and processing segment increased its full-year 2017 adjusted EBITDA guidance to $460 million to $500 million​

* Oneok Inc - ‍natural gas pipelines segment increased its full-year 2017 adjusted ebitda guidance to $330 million to $350 million​ Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.