May 1 (Reuters) - ONEOK Inc:

* ONEOK ANNOUNCES HIGHER FIRST-QUARTER 2018 FINANCIAL RESULTS

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE $0.64

* Q1 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $0.61 — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S

* ONEOK MAINTAINS 2018 FINANCIAL GUIDANCE

* FIRST-QUARTER 2018 NATURAL GAS VOLUMES PROCESSED INCREASED 23 PERCENT, NATURAL GAS LIQUIDS (NGL) VOLUMES FRACTIONATED INCREASED 21 PERCENT

* QTRLY TOTAL REVENUE $3,102.1 MILLION VERSUS $2,749.6 MILLION

* FY2018 EARNINGS PER SHARE VIEW $2.55, REVENUE VIEW $15.43 BILLION — THOMSON REUTERS I/B/E/S